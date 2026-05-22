Texas vs. UTSA: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Texas Longhorns will head into the 2026 season once again poised to be one of the top teams in the country and hold lofty expectations of being a national championship contender.

The climb back to the postseason after missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons starts with the Longhorns taking on the Texas State Bobcats. And in week two is a clash against one of the top teams in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

And in week three of the season, the Longhorns will look to keep clinching as they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in a matchup where Texas will be considered the heavy favorites. The Longhorns have no room for surprises with SEC play starting the week after. Here's a look at a few matchups that will decide the ballgame.

Arch Manning vs. the UTSA Secondary

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Now with a year of starting experience under his belt, and if the last few weeks of the 2025 season were any indication, quarterback Arch Manning is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in all of the country. And unlike early last year, when Manning found himself struggling to find a rhythm, now in year two, that shouldn't be an issue.

The Roadrunners secondary was one of the top units in the American, ranking No. 5 in passing defense, allowing 222.7 passing yards per game. UTSA limited opposing quarterbacks to the second-lowest completion percentage and forced the fifth-most interceptions.

Manning will have an arsenal of weapons at his disposal heading into the game against the Roadrunners. Wide receivers Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V make up one of, if not the top, wide receiver crops in the country. And an explosive running back duo of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers that gives Manning the chance to throw the ball across the field.

The Texas Longhorns Pass Rush vs. Owen McCown

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons pressures UTSA quarterback Owen McCown. | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Roadrunners have a veteran presence under center when they head into Austin with starting quarterback Owen McCown heading into his fifth season of college football and his fourth in San Antonio.

The quarterback has led UTSA's offense over the last two seasons as he heads into his third year as the starting quarterback. The Longhorns will be tasked with giving the quarterback looks he hasn't seen before, as McCown has played a lot of football with 30 starts under his belt.

Look for Colin Simmons to take over the ballgame as the edge rusher looks to cement his name as the top pass rusher in the country. As well as others like Lance Jackson and Brad Spence, to get involved and make the afternoon difficult for McCown.

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