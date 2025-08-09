Texas Longhorns Five-Star RB Commit Sets Visit With Miami Hurricanes
Back in July, five-star running back Derrek Cooper pledged his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
He chose the program over other finalists Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia before even visiting the Forty Acres officially. His commitment came shortly after the Longhorns acquired five-star defensive lineman James “JJ” Johnson and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, and it marked a major victory for Texas.
However, despite being committed to the Longhorns for almost three weeks now, it appears that Cooper will continue seeing what other contenders have to offer throughout the fall.
Cooper to visit Miami
The Hollywood, Florida, native originally chose Texas over Miami, but it looks like he wants to reevaluate what the homestate program brings to the table.
He will make the half hour trip from Hollywood to Miami on Aug. 31, at which point Miami will get another chance to make their case to the recruit.
ESPN’s recruiting database ranks Cooper as the No. 1 running back and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation, so the Hurricanes are probably grateful for a do-over with the prospect. He visited Miami officially back on May 30, a little less than two months before he chose Texas.
He also told On3's Stephen Wagner that he could see a few other schools too before shutting down his recruitment.
Does Miami have something for Cooper that Texas doesn’t?
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly laid out why he thinks Austin, Texas, is the best place to play college football, but it’s worth considering how Miami could sway Cooper at the end of August.
As mentioned previously, they obtain a clear geographical advantage. Traveling to home games at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium will likely require his family to get on a flight, whereas getting to Miami involves only a car ride- and a short one at that.
Miami also extended an offer to Cooper before most other programs did, and he has had the opportunity to visit the school several times throughout his recruitment.
That being said, Texas made a strong enough pitch to the prospect that he was willing to commit without visiting officially. Running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter could both leave the Longhorns ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning that Cooper might have the opportunity to earn meaningful minutes early on in his collegiate career.
Anything could happen, especially given how chaotic the modern recruiting landscape seems to be. While earning a commitment from a top prospect often provides the illusion of security, the recruitment of a player isn’t over until it’s solidified in writing.