Texas Longhorns Five-Star QB Commit Dia Bell Earns Lofty Ranking
The Texas Longhorns are getting ready for the 2025 season where former five-star quarterback Arch Manning is preparing for his first season as the full-time starter for the Longhorns. With the Manning era about to begin, Texas seems to be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future, especially with 2026 QB recruit Dia Bell becoming the No. 1 player at his position in his class.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Bell is now the No. 1 ranked QB in Rival's 2026 rankings and the No. 2 overall recruit in the country. Another five-star on the way to the Forty Acres, the future is bright for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns Are Getting a Playmaker in Bell
Bell has been committed to Texas since June 2024, joining the Longhorns as the first recruit in the 2026 class. In 2024, Bell threw for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions according to 247Sports. Bell also showed off his running ability, rushing for 561 yards and five touchdowns. Despite suffering a season-ending leg injury, Bell earned Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Bell also recently won MVP honors in Elite 11, an event where the nation's top QB prospects come together and compete. Joining Bell were two other five-star prospects: Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon and Houston commit Keisean Henderson, according to Elite11.com.
"Crafty quarterback prospect with a well-rounded game that has shown year-over-year improvement," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. "Frequently calm and collected in the pocket and isn’t one to flinch in the face of pressure as he uses his above-average athleticism to extend plays and get out of trouble. Smooth stroke and cleaner mechanics allow him to layer the football to the second level and exploit tight coverage windows. Utilizes plenty of touch on his deep shots and will lead his wide receivers to the promise land."
Bell is the top offensive recruit for Texas in the 2026 class and one of two five-stars for the Longhorns. Joining Bell is five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, who committed to the Longhorns in June.
When Bell eventually joins Texas on the Forty Acres, he may come in as an immediate starter or, more likely, sit behind Manning in his final year of college football. Manning has seemed to trend more towards the idea of staying in college for another season after 2025, but it is still uncertain. Bell will either have a chance to develop behind potentially one of the best in the SEC or perhaps take a stab at starting as a true freshman.