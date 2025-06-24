Texas Longhorns Five-Star Target Down to 'Main Two' Schools
With the last weekend of June visits in the rearview mirror and now a month-long dead period set to begin Tuesday, many prospects will go into decision mode. 2026 offensive tackle Felix Ojo could be one of those prospects who will now focus on deciding where he will be playing in school next year.
While no decision date has officially been set by the Mansfield, Texas, native, he did reveal in an interview with On3.com's Steve Wiltfong that when he does decide, it will likely be between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ojo is considered by many to be the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 2 offensive tackle, the No. 1 player from Texas, and ranks No. 7 nationally.
He is fresh off a busy past few weeks as he took official visits to five different schools. The Buckeyes and Longhorns were among those, while they were joined on the list by Florida, Michigan, and Utah.
Yet, even after hosting him on a visit this summer, those three schools are seemingly fading in the distance behind the Longhorns and Buckeyes. Ohio State and Texas are no strangers to each other, on the field or off of it.
They will continue to battle for several different prospects in the coming weeks, before they finally do face each other on the field in their season opener.
His scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says Ojo has the potential to become a multi-year starter at the collegiate level.
"Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB, ..." Brooks writes. "Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with the potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."