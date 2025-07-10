Texas Longhorns Five-Star Target Hints at Potential Decision
Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is still looking for his destination for the next four years, narrowing his decision to three powerhouse programs, including the Texas Longhorns. Set to make his decision on July 12, Prothro may have hinted at which two schools he may be choosing between.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman reported in late June that Prothro had finalized his decision list to three schools, the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and the Longhorns.
In a recent workout, Rivals reported via X that Prothro was flashing gear from two of these schools, wearing a Florida towel and Georgia gloves, but nothing from Texas. It could mean nothing, but it might also be an intentional fashion choice by Prothro to show where his mind is at in the recruiting process.
What Prothro's Commitment Would Mean for Each Program
Prothro is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation by On3 and the No. 3 tight end by 247Sports. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Prothro, a three-sport athlete at Bowdon High School in Georgia, brings athleticism to the field. In his junior season, the five-star prospect recorded 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns. A hard player to bring down, Prothro also averaged 21.5 yards per catch, according to 247Sports.
If he committed to the Bulldogs, Prothro would be yet another impressive addition to a talented 2026 recruiting class in Athens. Georgia currently has the No. 2 class in 247Sports' 2026 program recruiting rankings.
With a total of 27 commits, the Bulldogs have 19 four-stars and a single five-star. With the addition of Prothro, Georgia could very well jump in front of the No. 1-ranked USC recruiting class and take the top spot.
Georgia's lone five-star at the moment is quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class. If Prothro joined Curtis with a commitment to the Bulldogs, the college football world may see the beginnings of a dangerous duo in Athens.
Florida is still looking for its first five-star commit amongst the 2026 prospects, currently ranking 16th in the nation in its recruiting. The Gators, with 16 overall commits, have the second fewest of any team in the top 20 of 247Sports' recruiting rankings.
With the addition of Prothro, the Gators would not only have its highest rated recruit of the class, but also a potential future weapon for current sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.
The Longhorns have the most five-stars committed to its program in Prothro's final three, securing the No. 3 QB in the class, Dia Bell, and No. 2 EDGE, Richard Wesley, according to 247Sports recruit rankings. Prothro would be joining the Longhorns at a good time, potentially catching passes from Bell, or more likely, playing with Texas' Arch Manning in his final year of college football.
Prothro has plenty to look forward to in joining any of these programs, but if his recent workout is any hint of his decision this Saturday, the Longhorns may have missed out on a top prospect.