Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Early Preview: What the Stats Say
Week 6 of the 2025 college football season sees another game in a storied rivalry on the gridiron take place, the Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the famed Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
In a perfect world in Week 6, the Longhorns will bus up to Dallas with a 5-0 record, starting with a well-deserved win over the Ohio State Buckeyes and starting off their SEC play with a win over Florida, while the Sooners could be stumbling into the State Fair of Texas barely above .500 as they come off of a conference opener against Auburn.
The game between the rivals last year saw a brutal 34-3 beatdown by the Longhorns against a struggling Oklahoma squad.
What the Stats Say About The Game
With that in mind, let's see how the two teams stack up statistically after the 2024 season.
The Oklahoma Sooners come off of a lackluster 2024 season that saw them finish 6-7 in the regular season and 2-6 against conference opponents in their first season in the SEC, which included a late loss in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy after a failed two-point conversion by the Sooners late in the game.
Despite their bad luck in the SEC, they were able to score an upset 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama when the Crimson Tide came to Norman, before losing to LSU in the season finale and then the bowl game loss.
The Sooner rushing attack was above average at best, only averaging 155.2 yards per game on the ground, and the passing attack was also not what would typically be found in the Oklahoma wheelhouse, with 175.8 yards through the air, with the Sooner defense allowing even more, at 203.2 per game.
However, the Sooners were undefeated in the 2024 season when they scored 24 or more points.
As for the Longhorns, who lead the all-time rivalry with a 64-51-5 record, sport an almost identical rushing attack with 158.8 yards averaged on the ground in the 2024 season, which saw them thrive in their first SEC season, going 13-3 overall (7-1 against SEC) and almost making it to the national championship game.
The Longhorns passing game, led by Quinn Ewers in his final collegiate season, averaged 278.8 yards, while the Longhorn defense only allowed an average of 173.8 passing yards.
The Burnt Orange defense also averaged one interception per game, a testament to how dominant the team was on both sides of the ball in 2024.
The 2025 Red River Rivalry is set to kick off at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 11 from Dallas.