Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

In early September, the Longhorns will travel down to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks had some solid averages this season, starting with quarterback Feleipe Franks throwing for 391 yards and 26 points per game.

With nine starters returning, the main x-factor will be the change at the quarterback position. KJ Jefferson will take over the 3-7 Razorbacks and look to use his arm strength and potential to take Arkansas to the next level.

A lot of his success will depend on the experienced offensive line. Head coach Sam Pittman’s specialty deals with the o-line and the Razorbacks will be bringing back all five starters.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

READ MORE: WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Elite 11 Los Angeles Camp

READ MORE: A Texas College World Series Title? Time To Trust The Rotation

Now, onto the Arkansas Razorbacks:

QB Kj Jefferson

Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson looks to be the clear starter for the 2021 season. The dual-threat quarterback will look to produce for the Razorbacks offense in the air and on the ground. In his only start against Missouri, Jefferson threw for 274 yards (18 of 33 passing) along with four total touchdowns and 32 yards on the ground.

RB Trelon Smith

The Razorbacks running back had a solid season, rushing for 710 yards and five touchdowns. At 5.3 yards per game, Smith will need to get more involved in the offense and improve this young core. Smith will receive some help, with Dominique Johnson and Raheim Sanders who will bring power and speed.

WR Treylon Burks

As Arkansas’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Treylon Burks had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-3 and 225-pounds, Burks will give Texas problems with his skill and physicality on the field.

G Brady Latham

With five starters back on the offensive line, Brady Latham will lead the way for the bunch. The sophomore who will be challenged by junior Luke Jones has been a consistent player for the Razorbacks. The group will play a huge part in quarterback KJ Jefferson’s success.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Long Snapper Lance St. Louis

What do you think of the Longhorns' matchup with Arkansas? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook