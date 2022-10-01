Longhorns vs. West Virginia: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers meet for the 12th time ever Saturday in Austin, as both teams aim to pick up wins in the second game of Big 12 play.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-5 after pulling out a thrilling 31-23 win over Texas in Morgantown last season to put to bed any chance Texas had a bowl game appearance. Seven of the 11 all-time meetings between the two programs have ended within one score.

Texas (2-2) is coming off a tough 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders that saw the Horns blow a 31-17 lead in the second half. Running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, giving Tech the ball and the win after a game-winning field goal.

After starting the season 0-2, West Virginia (2-2) has put together two straight wins, as the Mountaineers head into Saturday after a convincing 33-10 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 22.

Led by quarterback JT Daniels and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, the Mountaineers offense has average the fourth-most yards per game in the conference this season (490).

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

The Mountaineers won the toss and have elected to receive the opening kick. They'll begin their first drive at their own 17-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

Daniels was faced with pass-rush pressure on 2nd and 13 but connected with receiver Sam James for a 27-yard completion.

But the Texas defense stood up and forced a punt three plays later, as the Horns will start their first drive at their own 13-yard line.

change of possession

The Longhorns picked up a first down on the first play of the drive as quarterback Hudson Card tossed it short to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for an 11-yard gain. But Texas quickly punted after three plays and a third-down sack of Card.

change of possession

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.