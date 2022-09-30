Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Wants to Play' vs. West Virginia

If a player is healthy enough to suit up on Saturdays, odds are they're going to do everything in their power to take the field. Why would Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers be any different from the norm?

The redshirt freshman wants to take the field against West Virginia in front of a hopeful packed Royal-Memorial Stadium. After missing the past two weeks and watching his team go 1-1, the Longhorns' passer is ready to get back in the saddle with the intent of turning the season around.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knew the question was coming about Ewers' status. At least after three weeks, he's showing a sense of humor when addressing the one thing on everyone's mind.

“How long have I been doing interviews with you guys? Do you really think I’d give you that answer?” Sarkisian said Thursday. “No.”

Sarkisian already has his answer as to who is starting for Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) when the Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) arrive for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. He also likely has an answer as to which quarterback gives the Longhorns the best chance to win out moving forward.

Ewers, who suffered an SC shoulder strain in the first quarter against then-No. 1 Alabama, hasn't played since Week 2. Last week, the Ohio State transfer returned to practice and nearly suited up for Saturday's matchup against Texas Tech, but Sarkisian elected to hold him back prior to kickoff.

Sophomore Hudson Card has done his job to keep the Longhorns afloat following Ewers' departure. In the three games since replacing Ewers, he's completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 596 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

And for those wanting to blame Card for the 37-34 overtime loss to the Red Raiders, think again. Texas' defense allowed Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith to throw for 110 yards and a touchdown to take the lead late. If not for three passes from Card, the Horns would have never had the chance to tie the game and fight for a win in overtime.

Regardless of Card's role with the offense, Texas is sitting at .500 entering October. Its lost two games by a combined four points, and the offense have looked dynamic enough to run with anybody under Ewers' direction.

"There’s no doubt Quinn wants to play,” Sarkisian said. “He’s wanted to play since he first got injured against Alabama. He wanted to go back in that game. Mentally, he’s a highly competitive young man.

"He’s been throwing now for about two and a half weeks and has gradually improved.”

A loss Saturday for either program all but eliminates them from making a run at the Big 12 title. Not only would the Longhorns or Mountaineers have to win out, but a plethora of other variables would have to occur.

And it's not as Sarkisian doesn't know this, making the decision to keep Ewers sidelined a challenging one. On the opening drive of the new season, Ewers tossed an ugly interception in the direction of a Lousiana-Monroe defender.

Since then, he's looked the part of a capable starter. Ewers closed out Week 1 with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to a victory over the Warhawks. Before leaving the game against Alabama, the Southlake Carroll alum went 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards, including a 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy to put the Longhorns deep into Alabama's red zone.

“We want to make sure we’re doing what’s in the best interest of Quinn, but also our team," Sarkisian said. "He’s chomping at the bit, he’s working hard. I like the progression that he’s been making."

Whichever player gets the starting nod will have to face a literal climb Saturday evening. West Virginia currently has both a top-20 scoring offense (42.8 points per game) and a top-20 total offense (490.0 yards per game). Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is also averaging 239 passing yards per game.

Texas fans likely have had Saturday's game circled on their calendars after the debacle that occurred last season in Morgantown. Texas' 31-23 loss to the Mountaineers effectively eliminated its hopes of making a bowl game with a 4-7 record.

The belief around the program is that Ewers gives Texas the easiest path to make it to Arlington. And while Card isn't at fault for the Longhorns allowing Texas Tech to run 100 plays against them, the offense needs to score more points.

And that might be enough for Sarkisian to pull the trigger on Ewers' return.

Said Sarkisian: "We can't go into this game playing on eggshells. We've got to go into this game playing with our hair on fire, playing confident, making our plays, playing physical, playing fast, aggressive with great effort."

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.