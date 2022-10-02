Skip to main content

Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Catches Impossible Ricochet TD

Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is putting on a show against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has already had a busy game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Austin. 

He got the scoring started with a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter before completing his first-career pass attempt on a trick play that saw him find tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in stride for a 33-yard score. 

But despite all the highlights from the sophomore receiver through two quarters, the best one came in the third. 

As Texas quarterback Hudson Card rolled left at the WVU 44-yard line, he tossed a long ball to Worthy, who was in the end zone and surrounded by two defenders. The pass was under-thrown and was tipped into the air, but Worthy didn't quit on the play and hauled in the deflected pass for his third total touchdown of the game to give Texas a 35-7 lead. 

Worthy now has four touchdowns over the past two weeks after having none through the first three games. 

In the 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 24, Worthy finished with just three catches for 50 yards but added a touchdown. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hudson card
Play
Football

Longhorns Lead West Virginia Big After First Half

The Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders against the Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Tavion Sanders appeared primarily on special teams last year but is poised for a bigger role when Texas features two tight ends.
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Throws TD Pass To TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops against the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Play
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Lead WVU 35-7 In Early 3Q

The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers clash for their 12th all-time meeting in Austin on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt

As Texas leads WVU 35-7 with about seven minutes left in the third, Worthy has five catches for 115 yards and two scores. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

hudson card
Football

Longhorns Lead West Virginia Big After First Half

The Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders against the Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Tavion Sanders appeared primarily on special teams last year but is poised for a bigger role when Texas features two tight ends.
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Throws TD Pass To TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops against the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Lead WVU 35-7 In Early 3Q

The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers clash for their 12th all-time meeting in Austin on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Jonah Wilson
Recruiting

Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson

The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.

By Matt Galatzan
Jordan Spieth
News

Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Makes Big Donation

The former Longhorn golfer and his wife, Annie, made the foundation's most significant donation yet.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19110327
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Keeping an Open Mind vs. West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns have been hit with a handful of surprises the past two games, but how they respond to future surprises could determine their success against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Football

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli's Passing Records

Arch Manning has eclipsed his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning's passing records at Isidore Newman High School

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19018333
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Wants to Play' vs. West Virginia

Quinn Ewers will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Mountaineers.

By Cole Thompson