Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has already had a busy game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Austin.

He got the scoring started with a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter before completing his first-career pass attempt on a trick play that saw him find tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in stride for a 33-yard score.

But despite all the highlights from the sophomore receiver through two quarters, the best one came in the third.

As Texas quarterback Hudson Card rolled left at the WVU 44-yard line, he tossed a long ball to Worthy, who was in the end zone and surrounded by two defenders. The pass was under-thrown and was tipped into the air, but Worthy didn't quit on the play and hauled in the deflected pass for his third total touchdown of the game to give Texas a 35-7 lead.

Worthy now has four touchdowns over the past two weeks after having none through the first three games.

In the 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 24, Worthy finished with just three catches for 50 yards but added a touchdown.

As Texas leads WVU 35-7 with about seven minutes left in the third, Worthy has five catches for 115 yards and two scores.

