WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Throws TD Pass To TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops against the West Virginia Mountaineers

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns aren't holding back anything on the offensive end of the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers

On Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy might have made the highlight play of the year so far, taking a backward pass from quarterback Hudson Card and then throwing a deep ball to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for a 33-yard touchdown. 

The touchdown pass put Texas up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and was the first of Worthy's young career with the Horns.

The play also came just a handful of plays after Card missed a wide-open Worthy on a deep shot that would have been a sure touchdown.

Sanders, who has become one of the brightest weapons in the Texas offensive arsenal, has now caught two touchdowns on the season. 

Coming into the game, Sanders had caught 15 passes for 134 yards and one score, with big games against both Texas Tech and Louisiana Monroe, though he was quite against Alabama and UTSA. 

Already against the Mountaineers, however, Sanders has three catches for 55 yards and the big touchdown in just one quarter alone.

