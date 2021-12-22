Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has proven to be a No. 1 option in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. As a true freshman, Worthy exploded onto the scene and quickly earned national recognition.

That continued Wednesday when he was named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Worthy was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year earlier this month and is an All-Big 12 first team for 2021.

He was arguably the top freshman receiver in Division 1 this season. Worthy led all first-year players in catches (62), receiving yards (981), and receiving touchdowns (12).

In the Big 12 conference, he finished first in yards and touchdowns, while coming in at third in catches and fifth in average yards per catch (15.8).

Worthy is an important piece in the Texas rebuild. The Longhorns were 5-7 in Sarkisian's first season and failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Worthy joins Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as the finalists for the award.

The Maxwell Foundation Club will announce the winner of the Alexander Award on Jan. 10.

An established elite pass-catcher headed into this offseason, Worthy will look to continue torching secondaries next as the Longhorns aim for a bounce-back season in 2022.

