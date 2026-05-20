Texas Longhorns Freshman Derek Cooper Should See the Field Quickly

The Texas Longhorns' backfield was all but emptied this offseason, losing all four of its running backs who took at least 30 carries. However, this was not a random series of unfortunate events but rather a calculated risk taken by head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

In the NIL era, every player has an asking price and an approximate value. Texas, and newly-hired running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, felt that for the asking price of their incumbent ball-carriers they could find players who provided more approximate value, namely top-six transfer running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

While Brown and Smothers have received the lion's share of media attention, Sarkisian himself is excited for a different new running back, freshman Derek Cooper. Brown and Smothers will undoubtedly take the bulk of carries in 2026, but there exists a path for Cooper to find playing time.

How Derek Cooper Can Get Carries While Sharing a Backfield With Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a member of the NC State Wolfpack | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Sarkisian sought after Brown and Smothers' explosiveness and big-play capability because those skills unlock his offense, saying as much in a spring media availability.

Cooper, who is the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class according to SportsCenter's Next rankings, has home-run-ability and good vision, also making him a natural fit in Sarkisian's offense. More importantly, though, he is a strong and powerful runner.

While the biggest losses from Texas' 2025 backfield-exodus were Quintrevion Wisner and Christian Clark, who combined for 833 rushing yards on an efficient 4.5 yards-per-attempt, the loss of utility back Jerrick Gibson was an under-the-radar hit to Sarkisian's offense.

Gibson was used as a pseudo-fullback and short-yardage weapon in both of the past two seasons, a role neither Brown nor Smothers is suited to play. Cooper, however, is fit to do that work.

While he was not asked to do the kind of blocking Gibson performed while he was in high school, Cooper's strength gives him plenty of room to grow that aspect of his game.

He can be used in short-yardage situations on day one and should be able to see the field in two-back sets once he improves as a lead blocker. From there, the only thing keeping Cooper down the depth chart will be the overwhelming talent of Smothers and Brown.

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