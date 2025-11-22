Texas Longhorns Freshman CB Gets First-Career Start vs. Arkansas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have made some changes in the secondary against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas true freshman cornerback Kade Phillips received the start on Saturday, marking his first-career start after arriving in Austin as a five-star recruit in the 2025 class. He had originally committed to the LSU Tigers before flipping to Texas.
The Texas secondary has been shaky recently, with cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau having some notable struggles in the loss to Georgia. Looking to end the season on a high note, the Texas coaching staff is now entrusting a freshman in Phillips with some big responsibility.
Steve Sarkisian Has Recently Praised Kade Phillips
After the loss to Georgia, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Phillips, admitting he was "really proud" of him for his performance against the Bulldogs.
During that loss in Athens, Phillips posted two total tackles. He had 10 total tackles (four solo) and three pass breakups headed into the Arkansas game. He didn't play in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes but made his collegiate debut against San Jose State and recorded a pass breakup.
"I was really proud of Kade on some plays," Sarkisian said after the los to Georgia. "And there were some growing pains for Kade Saturday night. You know, they throw a hitcher out in front of him at the end of the first quarter, and he makes a tackle. It's about a gain of six yards. The very next play to start the second quarter, they tried him on a double move, a hitch and go. And he stayed on top. He defended it really well."
Phillips has had to grow with trial by fire, something Sarkisian knows is necessary. He's expected to be a big part of the defense's future, making reps in big games critical for him.
"It's hard to get that experience without actually doing it. And so I think there's some growth there for him," Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns have continued to lean on Malik Muhammad as the team's top cornerback but it's clear that the coaching staff wanted to distribute reps elsewhere, and Phillips finds himself as the beneficiary.
"You're going to need multiple guys that are going to have to go in there in critical moments," Sarkisian said. "And so if we can get some valuable experience for some guys right now, getting eight, 10, 12 snaps a game, I think that's beneficial for us."