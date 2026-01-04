Texas Longhorns Bolster Defense With Commitment From Massive Arkansas DL Transfer
The Texas Longhorns picked up one of their first commitments of the 2026 transfer portal period.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have added experienced help to the defensive line, landing former Arkansas nose tackle Ian Geffrard. He is their first transfer commitment of the offseason.
Geffrard spent his first three collegiate years with the Razorbacks before entering the transfer portal in mid-December. Across three years in Fayetteville, the nose tackle appeared in 20 games while starting all 12 games in 2025. In that time, Geffrard totaled 40 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
Geffrard shone in his final game as a Razorback with six tackles and a tackle for a loss against the Missouri Tigers. With a massive jump in production in his second full season, there's reason to believe that the nose tackle could become an All-SEC caliber player for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns are Landing Transfer Portal Haymakers Already
With quarterback Arch Manning taking a revenue share pay cut for the 2026 season, Texas was expected to be extremely aggressive in the transfer portal. With the commitment from Geffrard, Sarkisian and his coordinators appear to be setting the tone for the next two weeks.
Geffrard is rated the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2026 transfer portal class. He's also rated the No. 42 overall transfer portal prospect. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 387 pounds, the soon-to-be redshirt junior has the ability to provide any defense with extreme run-stopping power.
Geffrard's growth during his time at Arkansas is something that sticks out to many programs around the country. The nose tackle redshirted his first year with the program, appearing in just four games and recording two tackles.
As a redshirt sophomore, Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams leaned on the defensive tackle by having him appear in all 12 games. Despite getting opportunities in every game, it still seemed as though Geffrard was having trouble finding a rhythm on defense.
It was in his final season with the Razorbacks that Geffrard showed his potential to be a consistent threat to opposing run games. Starting all 12 games, the nose tackle recorded 25 total tackles and four tackles for a loss, proving he could be a reliable nose tackle against the offensive lines of the SEC.
Potential for a Fresh Start in Austin
Arkansas fans had plenty of gripes with Geffrard. The nose tackle had flashes of potential, but they were often overshadowed by too many plays were he had minimal impact. Many around the Razorbacks' football program held the belief that while Geffrard has the size to be a dominant nose tackle, that size often worked against him.
Geffrard's commitment to Texas provides the nose tackle with a fresh start. With guidance from newly-hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, there's a real opportunity for him to refine his technique and use his size to his advantage.
