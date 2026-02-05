Texas Longhorns Listed Among Biggest Transfer Portal Winners

Now that the dust has pretty much settled on the wild ride that was the transfer portal for the Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian has a much better outlook on what his roster will look like, blending the returners, the transfers and the incoming 2026 recruiting class.

The Longhorns had their work cut out for them as they headed into the transfer portal, as Texas looked to improve in many areas after missing out on the College Football Playoff, finishing the 2025 season with a 10-3 record.

And as expected, the Longhorns were very active in the transfer portal, bringing in some of the top available players in the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season, leaving the Longhorns with one of the top transfer portal classes, which is earning national praise.

Pro Football Focus thinks highly of Texas' Transfer Portal Class

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman put together their list of winners from the transfer portal, and Texas was in the mix.

The Longhorns, along with national championship winners Indiana, join LSU, Texas Tech, Houston, and Oklahoma State as others that received the title of portal winners.

Biggest Winners from the Transfer Portal Window this Offseason📈 pic.twitter.com/EfxU4WjKVt — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2026

For Sarkisian and the Longhorns, they brought in the No. 3-ranked transfer portal class in the country per 247Sports, only trailing top-ranked LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels, who came in at No. 2. Texas brought in a total of 19 players out of the transfer portal, with one player rated as a five-star transfer prospect, six four-stars, and 11 three-stars.

The obvious headliner of the incoming transfers for the Longhorns is star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who transfers in from Auburn. In his two seasons with the Tigers, Coleman recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. The wide receiver should make one for one of the top quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the country with Longhorns signal caller Arch Manning.

Texas brings in a talented duo in the backfield with running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers joining the Longhorns for the 2026 season. In his final season at Arizona State, Brown tallied 1,141 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Smothers recorded 939 yards and six touchdowns last season with NC State.

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, the Longhorns brought in one of the top available defensive players in the transfer portal, landing Pitt transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles. In his last season with Pitt, Biles recorded 100 total tackles (39 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

All four of these transfers, along with the rest of the Longhorns transfer portal class, will undoubtedly be looked at to make an impact in some capacity once the Longhorns take the field for the 2026 season, as they look get back to the College Football Playoff.