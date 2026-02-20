Texas Freshman LB Garnering Buzz Before Spring Ball Debut

The Texas Longhorns fell short of their goal of making it to the College Football Playoff and contending for a title after opening the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the country.

Steve Sarkisian and company finished the year with a 10-3 record, and lost a slew of key players to the 2026 NFL Draft or the transfer portal. The position group that took arguably the biggest hit in terms of talent out the door was the linebacker room.

Both Anthony Hill (NFL Draft) and Liona Lefau (Colorado) are no longer with the program, which makes the recruiting win of five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson that much more important.

Texas LB Tyler Atkinson Earns Significant Praise

Ranked as the No. 30 player in the country, No. 3 linebacker and No. 4 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Atkinson chose the Longhorns over programs such as Clemson, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia, among others. While it may be unfair, Atkins is expected to be a starter on day one, and is already earning recognition.

Bleacher Report's Brad Sheppard released a list of true freshmen he is excited to see this upcoming spring, and headlining the list was the Longhorn linebacker.

"Yes, Steve Sarkisian has recruited supremely well all over the field, but new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will have a clean slate this spring and looking at who pops on the field," wrote Sheppard. "The nation's No. 30-ranked overall player and third-rated linebacker has the skill set to do just that."

Sheppard cited the speed that Atkinson brings to the table as something that can help him make an immediate impact at a young age, like the players before him.

"With sideline-to-sideline speed, football acumen and coming from a Grayson High School program that saw him play elite competition, Atkinson looks primed to be next," wrote Sheppard.

Whether he is ready for it or not, Atkinson will be playing for one of the toughest yet well-respected coaches in the country in Will Muschamp, who was hired to replace Pete Kwiatkowski. The true freshman will have plenty of responsibilities, but he will have veterans like Jelani McDonald, Colin Simmons and Pitt linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles to help him work through his growing pains.

Although position battles aren't normally won during spring, Atkinson has a prime opportunity to prove to the Texas coaching staff that he is ready for a big role right away.

The Longhorns open spring ball on March 9, with Texas' fan day taking place on April 18.