Texas Longhorns Gaining Momentum with 4-Star Defensive Lineman
Four-star recruit JaReylan McCoy is moving closer to a decision on where he would like to play football in college, with the Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators making major strides.
According to a post by Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Texas and Florida are "leading the way" in McCoy's recruitment and now seem to be possible destinations for the standout defensive lineman. McCoy is currently listed at 108 on Rivals 2026 prospect rankings, Rivals250.
"They've separated a lot ... It feels good to feel like a priority for both of these teams," McCoy said.
McCoy is currently listed by Rivals to be the tenth best defensive lineman in his class. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, McCoy currently has 19 total offers, 11 of which have come from SEC schools. Other programs who have offered McCoy include Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M.
On3 scout Charles Power described McCoy in 2023 as a "physically gifted defensive lineman with a huge frame and plus athleticism." Powers also wrote that McCoy demonstrates good speed and functional movement and has upside as a run defender.
Coming out of Tupelo, MS, Ole Miss could also be a potential landing spot for McCoy. According to Rivals forecast, Ole Miss is McCoy's likeliest destination at the moment. Other recruiting sites such as 247sports and On3 also currently list Ole Miss as McCoy's most likely commitment.
McCoy received his offer from the Longhorns back on March 10, but has not yet had a chance to visit the school. He has also not gone to Florida for an official visit yet as well. McCoy is currently scheduled to visit both schools, traveling to Florida on May 30 and Texas on June 13. In that time McCoy will also visit Ole Miss for the second time on June 6.
Texas now has eight hard commits in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247sports, ranking 25th amongst other teams. That ranking could climb with a potential commit like McCoy gaining momentum.