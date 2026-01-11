Texas Longhorns Get Great News on Starting Offensive Lineman

Another one of the Texas Longhorns' veteran offensive lineman will officially be back in 2026, he announced on Instagram.

Conner Robertson, a junior within the program and a starter for the second half of the season, has appeared in 29 games for Sarkisian and the Longhorns in four years. He will now be back in the fold to help stabilize the Horns' depth next season.

Robertson played a massive role in Texas' success during the 2023 season. A redshirt freshman at the time, the center for the Longhorns was a Joe Moore Award finalist. Robertson was also part of an offensive line that blocked for running back Jonathon Brooks and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

In 2025, Robertson became a starter midway through the season due to an injury to Cole Huston. He quickly asserted himself as the starter at the position, even upon the return of Hutson, who eventually moved to left guard.

The result of that change led to a much better product up front for Texas in the second half of the season.

All of that said, even with Robertson back in the fold, they are likely to still make an upgrade at the position.

Who's Next for Texas at OL?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson against the Clemson Tigers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In early December, Sarkisian mentioned that Texas would likely have to be aggressive in the transfer portal for potential offensive linemen. With only three offensive line pieces in the 2026 recruiting class currently, the head coaches thoughts on the program's needs aren't surprising.

"I think naturally, it's like, we'll just go sign a bunch of offensive linemen," Sarkisian said. "The reality is that high school offensive linemen don't always equate to helping you the very next year, so you have to leave room for the portal to make that happen."

As such, Texas has made many inquiries on the interior. They have already signed Oregon Stat guard Dylan Sikorski, and are heavily involved in the recruitments of Yale's Mikey Bennett - who could be a center or a guard - and Wisconsin's Joe Brunner.

As for players other players from the portal, one can only guess what Sarkisian and his staff are thinking. With how much chaos the transfer portal has caused, the market for offensive linemen will be extremely competitive, and the Longhorns will need to act quickly if they want to find somebody who can enter the program and start immediately.

That said, there is no doubt they are doing their due diligence, and have mulitple ideas up their sleeve to improve the line.

