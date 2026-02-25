Former Texas Longhorns DB Questions Cam Coleman NIL Rumors

The Texas Longhorns made a significant splash in the transfer portal this offseason by landing Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman as the new No. 1 target for Arch Manning.

Of course, it's no secret that Texas certainly gave Coleman a hefty new contract to make him one of the top-paid portal players this offseason, but there's now some debate about whether or not his decision to choose the Longhorns came down to just money or a variety of factors.

Former Texas safety Quandre Diggs chimed in to make his thoughts on the matter clear.

Cam Coleman Reportedly Offered "Blank Check" by SEC Team

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman during warm ups as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, an anonymous SEC general manager said that Coleman was offered a "blank check" by them during the recruiting process but still ended up choosing Texas.

Other programs in contention included Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas Tech which means that either the Aggies or Crimson Tide could be the SEC team in question.

Coleman likely received a multi-million dollar contract from the Longhorns, but could have potentially named his price if what the SEC general manager said about a "blank check" is true.

This report raised some questions for Diggs, who hopped on social media to ask why Coleman ended up going to Texas if his recruitment was truly all about money like some opposing fans have said. Spoiler alert: his decision to come to Austin was more than just a financial one.

"If you had a blank check for him, why he ain't go there?" Diggs wrote on X.

If you had a blank check for him? Why tf he ain’t go there? https://t.co/Zii3WCvKKR — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 24, 2026

Fans will likely never know the exact number that Coleman is making with the Longhorns, but if there's one thing that's certain, Texas would not have risked compromising the spending power across the rest of the roster in order to give Coleman the opportunity to name his price.

Knowing this, Coleman's decison came down to more than just money since he could have made more by going elsewhere.

Getting to play with a quarterback like Manning while simultaneously boosting his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft like multiple other transfer wide receivers have done in the past few seasons are factors that were likely hard to ignore.

Now, the expectations will be at an all-time level for Coleman during what is set to be his only season in Austin barring something wildly unforeseen.

Texas fans will get their first chance to see Coleman in action during the team's Orange-White Spring Game on April 18.