Texas Longhorns Have an Interesting Numbers Game Developing at Wide Receiver

The role of the wide receiver position is a crucial one in any American football offense.

In fact, before Tom Brady, many would have considered Jerry Rice, a Hall of Fame wide receiver primarily for the San Francisco 49ers, to be the NFL's "G.O.A.T." for how much he stood out at his position.

A quarterback could always tuck it and run, or dump it off to his running back, or find a tight end over the middle, but the speedsters out wide are almost always your best option on a pass play.

And having a lot of good ones on your team comes with benefits, but it also dishes out its own hefty heap of conflicts as well, and that could be where Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is with his wideouts as we speak.

Who is Out Wide?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even last year's receiving corps for the Longhorns looked like a prime unit, but now quarterback Arch Manning could be delivering passes to the best receiving unit in the nation, especially with the offseason acquisitions that Texas was able to pull off.

The biggest is obviously Cam Coleman, who can easily be put down for the WR1 role in the offense. Even Sarkisian himself has compared Coleman to future NFL Hall of Famer Julio Jones, whom Sark worked with during his two seasons as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons.

Coleman caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns with the Auburn Tigers last year, solidifying himself as a prime receiving option for the team.

And we all know how well the five-star wideout can catch, as shown by his incredible one-handed grab in practice last week.

There's also Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, another transfer in Sterling Berkhalter, as well as a load of freshmen that includes Jermaine Bishop Jr. and Kaliq Lockett.

That being said, Texas hasn't seen a 1,000-yard receiver since Xavier Worthy achieved the feat in 2023, and with multiple top options at one position, it could be tough for each guy to get their fair share.

It's a good problem to have, yes, if you're Steve Sarkisian or Arch Manning, and if the ratio of targets gets lopsided, it could cause friction within the group, and that is where your conflict could begin to brew.

And expanding the range of regular starters isn't exactly Sarkisian's MO, as he tends to keep a short rotation of receivers. This rotation highlights the top three, which will likely be Coleman, Wingo, and Mosley, but also creates a risk of limiting development and potentially creating transfer interest from the younger wideouts, especially in today's age.

That being said, if the group can limit its drops to minimal numbers (22 last season), then as a whole, the sky is the limit for whoever is put on the field for the Burnt Orange, who start their 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats in Austin on September 5.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.