Texas Longhorns Have Nothing To Gain in Texas Tech Feud

Following comments from Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian about Texas Tech, the rivalry between the former Big 12 foes has been rekindled. Sarkisian made pointed comments about the Red Raiders’ schedule, and they have fired back.

Texas Tech donor Cody Campbell and head coach Joey McGuire have defended their side after Sarkisian’s comments about the Big 12 and challenged Texas to add Tech to its schedule. The Red Raiders even offered to buy out both teams' Week 1 opponent to schedule a contest.

While the Longhorns’ silence on the matter after throwing the first punch has not won them any favor, it is the right move. Texas has nothing to gain from entertaining the battle that it started.

Texas Faces Losing Battle in Texas Tech Feud

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sarkisian’s opinions were clear: he does not think highly of the Big 12. “There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our 2s and our 3s, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP [College Football Playoff] this year,” he said earlier this month.

This understandably ruffled some feathers, especially considering Texas is not far removed from its time in the Big 12. Sarkisian spent more seasons in the Big 12 than he has in the SEC.

The latter half of his statement particularly diluted Sarkisian's intended message. He and the Longhorns were .500 in Big 12 play during his first two seasons as head coach, though they gave the conference a parting gift by winning a Big 12 title a few seasons ago.

The Longhorns’ roster is much more talented in 2026 than it was in 2021 or 2022, but it does not matter. Texas is no longer in the Big 12, and this is the root of the issue. Texas has two goals: win the SEC championship and reach the College Football Playoff. The remarks over Texas Tech’s schedule get Texas closer to neither.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins reacts after a victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

From Texas Tech’s perspective, calling Sarkisian and Texas out is an easy win. The Red Raiders are applying pressure on the Longhorns to defend their statement, add the reigning Big 12 champions to their schedule and prove whether they could beat the best team in the conference. It would also boost the Red Raiders' strength of schedule, a valuable move regardless of the outcome.

As for the Longhorns, it is an imbalanced request. Texas faces Ohio State the following week, and a win over the Buckeyes would provide a monumental résumé boost in the pursuit of a CFP appearance. A win over Texas Tech in Week 1 would certainly help as well, but it would make the following week even more difficult, a trade not worth taking.

Texas Tech has put Texas in an unfair position, but Sarkisian is to blame. A friendly rivalry does no harm, but the media firestorm sparked by his comments did not help the Longhorns. Rather, it created an unnecessary distraction.

While Texas had a more difficult schedule in 2025, it fell short on both goals. Meanwhile, Texas Tech won its conference and earned a first-round bye.

The Red Raiders — and the Big 12 — are in the Longhorns’ past; if Texas wants to win the SEC, it needs to be ready for what’s next. Last season was a lesson for the Longhorns on discipline, focus and consistency. Texas should concede the verbal battle against Texas Tech to prepare for the war ahead.

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