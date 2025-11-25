Texas Longhorns Heavily Focused on Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
The Texas Longhorns got back on track, with a big response after last week's loss to Georgia, with a dominant performance beating renewed rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-37 in that rivalry's first time back in Austin since the Longhorns moved to the SEC.
Now the Longhorns will have to quickly switch gears and move their focus to a tough challenge facing another one of their rivals, this time in the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, who until this point in the season are a perfect undefeated 11-0 for the Lone Star Showdown's second installment in the rivalry's renewal.
On top of bragging rights that come with the in-state rival, the Longhorns have plenty to play for as they will need a big performance, clinging to any hope for a chance at the College Football Playoff. Texas faces a red-hot Texas A&M squad that looks to punch their ticket to their first-ever SEC championship game and likely a bye in the College Football Playoff, led by a quarterback the Longhorns will be heavily watching.
Steve Sarkisian Focused on Marcel Reed
On Monday's press conference, Steve Sarkisian had some praise for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, comparing him to some of the other dual-threat quarterbacks the Longhorns have faced this season in the SEC and highlighting that Reed stands out among them all.
"I wouldn't even say just Taylen Green, Sarkisian said. "I think you can go to Gunner Stockton. I think you go to Diego Pavia. I mean, there are some, there are some real dual-threat quarterbacks in this conference that can hurt you a variety of ways, but probably argue Marcel Reed is the most dynamic of all those guys."
Just as a runner alone, Reed is a huge piece to the Aggies' offensive attack that being with designed quarterback runs or Reed extending plays and scrambling, as Texas A&M's second leading rusher behind running back Ruben Owens II. On the season, Reed has totaled 395 yards on 77 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and six touchdowns.
However, Reed is not just a phenomenal runner but also is becoming a prolific passer, currently completing 189 of his 306 pass attempts for a near 62 percent completion percentage, 2,752 yards, 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and putting his name near Heisman Trophy contention.
Sarkisian understands the challenge that Reed and the Aggies offense can pose, knowing that Texas A&M coordinator and play-caller Collin Klein could have a few new things up his sleeve but knows that stopping the Aggies biggest with the Longhorns defense being at there best.
"So you know, everything we see on tape isn't what we're going to get Friday night," Sarkisian said. "We're going to get some new wrinkles, some new things, things that have hurt us in the past. But as long as we're right fundamentally, as long as we're right schematically, and that we're doing our job, we will put ourselves in good positions to be where we're supposed to be, and then ultimately, now you got to go make those plays."