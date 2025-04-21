Texas Longhorns Hosting Syracuse DT for Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be closing in on yet another intriguing talent out of the transfer portal this spring.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns are set to host Syracuse defensive lineman transfer Maraad Watson for a visit on Tuesday. Other teams reportedly in the running for the Irvington, N.J. native include Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia.
A 6-3, 313-pound sophomore, Watson is the No. 4 overall player currently available in the portal, per 247Sports' transfer rankings. The Irvington High School product is listed as a four-star transfer.
Watson finished his freshman year at Syracuse this past season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), one sack and one pass breakup. In the Orange's upset win over No. 6 Miami, he had a career-high six total tackles.
Originally a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, Watson committed to Kent State before flipping to Syracuse in December 2023. He received offers from programs like Nebraska, Tennessee, Akron, Rutgers and many more. Watson posted 72 total tackles and 15 sacks in just seven games during his senior year of high school.
This offseason, the Longhorns have managed to put together an impressive portal class. The team has signed the likes of tight end Jack Endries (Cal), kicker Mason Shipley (Texas State), linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah) along with four defensive linemen in Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina), Lavon Johnson (Maryland) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State).
If Texas can land Watson, he would mark the fifth d-line commit for the Longhorns this offseason.