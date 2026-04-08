Texas Longhorns In the Running For Another Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

The Texas Longhorns are working their way through the spring practice schedule, trying to define their team identity ahead of the 2026 season in hopes of reaching the lofty goals set for them: bringing a National Championship back to the Forty Acres.

In hopes of success in the upcoming season, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are still working to build future teams riddled with elite talent through their recruiting classes.

That is evident as the Longhorns have offered Monshun Sales, the ranked number one receiver in the class, according to Rivals.

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Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas El Paso Miners safety Xavier Smith (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sales is one of the most sought-after prospects in the entire country, ranked as the number one receiver in the class and the number seven overall recruit in the cycle. The Longhorns mark the 40th Division One offer for the top prospect; nearly every top program is going after the elite talent.

Landing Sales won't be easy, though. He is an Indiana native and the top-ranked recruit in the state where the reigning national champions are located. Still, that didn't deter Sarkisian and his staff from offering him, and they are hoping a visit to campus can help them find a footing in the race. He currently has official visits scheduled with Indiana, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver is a freak of nature. He can stretch the field with his speed, and his frame makes him a nightmare matchup on jump balls against cornerbacks. This past season at Lawrence North High School, he finished with 794 yards on 37 tackles, with nine touchdowns, while averaging an elite 21.5 yards per reception on the year.

If the Longhorns were able to fight their way back into the recruiting race for Sales, Sarkisian could find himself with one of the best receiver classes in the country, as the number two prospect, Easton Royal, is already committed. They aren't stopping there either, with other top targets Eric McFarland and Benny Easter Jr. in the mix as well.

As it stands now, the Longhorns have the 12th-ranked class of the cycle, headlined by Royal, but Sarkisian and his staff are fighting off the LSU Tigers to keep his commitment. If he were to flip, the Longhorns' class ranking would take a tough hit, and they would be without any receivers committed to the class so far.

With still plenty of time to go in the cycle, the Longhorns are looking to make headway for some of the top receivers around the country, and with top targets and backup plans, they seem to find themselves in good shape for now.

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