Texas Longhorns Make Top 11 For Elite Receiving Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are full speed ahead, trying to prepare their roster for the 2026 season, looking to right their wrongs and meet their expectations with one of college football's most loaded rosters.

Despite that, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is doing everything he can to ensure the program is set up for long-term success from the high school level as well, including looking to land commitments from some of the top players around the country.

They are one step closer now in that endeavor as they have made the top 11 for Eric McFarland, one of the country's most premier wide receiver recruits, according to a post on X from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Building the Skills Positions

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

McFarland is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, ranking as the number 15 overall player, the number three wide receiver, and the number three-ranked recruit out of Florida, according to ESPN. Every Power Four program is trying to land the elite-level talent, but it's down to just 11 schools, including the Longhorns.

Landing him won't be easy, though, as some of the other top programs are the heavy hitters on the recruiting trail, including: the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, UNLV Rebels, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver might not have the frame that some of the other top recruits have in his position group, but he more than makes up for it with his speed and quickness off the line. Seen as a true vertical threat, he would force any defense to be stretched on the field to keep McFarland in front of the defense, a style at receiver that would thrive in the offensive system that Sarkisian runs with the Longhorns.

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Eric McFarland is down to 11 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’9 175 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/FAt7LOWplO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2026

It's still anyone's race for McFarland, with so many schools in the running for the top recruit, but if the Longhorns were to find a way to commit, he would give them one of the best receiving recruit tandems in the entire country, joining the number one-ranked prospect Easton Royal.

For now, the Longhorns have the 12th-ranked class in the country for the cycle, headlined by Royal, with only seven recruits, and McFarland could be the second receiver to commit for the cycle if he chooses the Forty Acres.

With a while to go in the cycle, and plenty of dominoes still waiting to fall for other recruits, Sarkisian and his staff could land a big win if they can land McFarland.

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