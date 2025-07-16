Jahdae Barron Contract Details With Denver Broncos Revealed
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron officially signed his rookie deal with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after being one of the final 2025 first-round pick that had yet to put pen to paper.
The Broncos selected Barron with the No. 20 overall pick this past April. He was one of three Longhorns selected in the first round, joining offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9 overall, New Orleans Saints) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (No. 23 overall, Green Bay Packers).
Denver opens rookie minicamp Wednesday, likely leading to urgency from both sides to get a deal done as the regular season creeps closer.
Jahdae Barron's Contract Details
According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver, Barron will sign a four-year, $18.07 million deal with a $9.8 million signing bonus.
Barron, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, finished his Texas career with 56 appearances (38 starts) while tallying 227 total tackles (136 solo), two sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, 32 pass breakups, eight interceptions and three total touchdowns.
In his second-to-last game as a Longhorn, Barron won the 2025 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP after posting 11 total tackles the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Arizona State.
After being drafted, he sent a message to Texas fans thanking him for the support over the years after coming out of the Pflugerville/Austin area as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class.
"I just want to say thank you for week in and week out just cheering for me," Barron said. "Being at Texas has been the best years of my life. I’ve dedicated so much to just wearing that burnt orange, growing up, being a child and going to the games when I was little, so just every chance I got to play in DKR, it literally meant the world to me. Every fan and every coach and every teammate played a big part in that. All of the staff there, everyone was just there with open arms and kept believing in me. UT has the best and biggest spot in my heart forever. I love you all, and Longhorn Nation forever."
The Broncos will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers before starting the regular season a few weeks later at home on Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Barron will have a chance in Week 1 to match up against his former Texas teammate and current Titans rookie tight end, Gunnar Helm.