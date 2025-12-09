Packers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Packers and Broncos face off in Week 15 as both teams enter on winning streaks.
The Packers have won four in a row following two straight losses, while the Broncos have only lost two games this season and have won 10 straight.
Which team will continue its winning streak on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -2.5 (-110)
- Broncos +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -135
- Broncos: +115
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Packers vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Packers record: 9-3-1
- Broncos record: 11-2
Packers vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Packers are 6-7 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 5-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Packers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-5 in the Broncos' games this season.
- The Packers are 2-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Broncos are 3-3 against the spread at home this season.
Packers vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Savion Williams – questionable
- Lukas Van Ness – questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks – questionable
- Kristian Welch – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- D.J. Jones – questionable
- Nate Adkins – questionable
Packers vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love hit a bit of a lull in November with a stretch of just two touchdowns and one interception in four games, including the two losses to the Panthers and Eagles. However, he’s gotten back on track since then.
Love threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns while taking care of the football on Thanksgiving against the Lions, and followed that up with another 234-yard performance against the Bears, this time throwing for three touchdowns ith one interception.
The Broncos are one of the best defenses in the league, allowing just 282 yards (193 passing) per game. This should be a good test for Love and the Packers offense in Denver against the Broncos.
Packers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
While both teams are on winning streaks, they’ve also each had their fair share of scares in recent weeks. The Broncos have won by one score in their last five contests, including an overtime victory in Washington.
Green Bay also has three one-score wins in their last four, including last week at home against Chicago.
This should be a great matchup on Sunday afternoon, and I’m taking the home-field advantage at Mile High. The Broncos are 6-0 at home while the Packers are 4-1-1 on the road.
Pick: Broncos moneyline (+115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
