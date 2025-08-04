Jaydon Blue Draws Comparison to Former Pro Bowler at Training Camp
Former Texas Longhorns running back and current Dallas Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue is preparing for his rookie season next month and is turning heads at training camp.
Due to his play style, Blue has even reminded his new head coach Brian Schottenheimer of a former standout NFC East running back.
“He reminds me of a larger version of Darren Sproles. I don't use that lightly," Schotteheimer said.
Jaydon Blue's Path to the Cowboys
After three seasons with the Longhorns, Blue was picked by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Blue caught professional teams' attention this past season after handling a bigger role in the backfield due to fellow Texas running back CJ Baxter suffering a season ending injury in training camp prior to the 2024 season.
With five starts last season, Blue rushed for 730 yards on 134 attempts and eight rushing touchdowns, all career highs. Now he looks forward to beginning his professional career with Dallas, currently projected to handle third-string running back duties for the team, according to ESPN.
"Talked a little bit about Jaydon and how he's kind of really picked up just the confidence and the understanding of what we're trying to do and the understanding of the preparation," Schottenheimer said. "When guys do that you reward them."
Blue has especially shown off his speed and acceleration in camp, drawing such a comparison to Sproles who, despite his size, combined speed and agility for a 14 year NFL career.
"The quickness and the ability to accelerate in the hole, I keep going back to that, it's just different," Schottenheimer said. "He's got inceredible lateral agility and quickness and when he jump cuts or moves lateral, he's able to get to top speed in a hurry. He doesn't need a lot of space."
During the NFL Combine, Blue ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, the second fastest time in his draft class among running backs.
While at Texas Blue often played with high level running backs as teammates, competing for playing time and on the Cowboys he will see a similar situation. Ahead of him on the Cowboys depth chart is former Broncos running back and 2021 second round pick, Javonte Williams who is expected to start for Dallas this season. Also on the roster as the second string back is Miles Sanders, who is currently listed as questionable due to a knee Bruise, according to ESPN.
Blue will have a chance to first see action with the Cowboys on September 4, when Dallas takes on the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the team's season opener.