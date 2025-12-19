Ryan Niblett Finally Earns National Honors After Breakout Season for Texas

The Texas Longhorns undoubtedly are not ending the 2025 season as they might have hoped for, as the Longhorns missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons and will be ending the season down in the Sunshine State for the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, taking on the Michigan Wolverines.

With the end of the season right around the corner, many All-American teams have already been announced, with the Longhorns having a few of their star players making it onto multiple lists.

Leading the way has been linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe, both of whom earned spots on the AP and AFCA All-American lists, and edge rusher Colin Simmons made it onto just the AFCA. On Thursday, another All-American team was announced, with one Longhorn not already named making that list.

Ryan Niblett Selected as FWAA First-Team All-American

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ryan Niblett (21) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America ) announced its All-American Teams, the Longhorns found the same name on the FWAA's list as everywhere else, with Hill Jr. and Taaffe earning a FWAA Second Team All-American selection.

The new name to the table for the Longhorns was return specialist Ryan Niblett, who had himself a breakout season as Texas' punt and kickoff returner, earning himself a First Team All-American selection by the FWAA.

The 2025 season was a big one for the Houston, TX native, as between punt and kickoff return duties, Niblett finished the regular season with a combined 646 return yards on 29 attempts for an average of 21.69 yards per attempt and two touchdowns.

The punt return game was where Niblett did his most damage and was the most impactful, as on 19 attempts, he amassed 448 yards for an average of nearly 24 yards per return and two touchdowns, with his longest return being of 79 yards. Niblett became so much of a weapon that, down the stretch of the season, most teams would not punt towards him.

Niblett's Biggest Moments of the 2025 Season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Niblett has three games that stick out the most throughout the 2025 season, the first being the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma, where his 75-yard punt return to the end zone was the dagger in that ballgame.

The second being on the road in Lexington against Kentucky in a game where the Longhorns couldn't muster up any offense, Niblett had two punt returns for 88 yards, one of which set up the Longhorns for their only touchdown drive of the game, starting the offense on the Kentucky five-yard line.

Finally, and likely Niblett's biggest moment of the entire season, was in Starkville with the Longhorns visiting Mississippi State. With Texas still down a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Niblett settled under a punt and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown to tie the ballgame, which gave the Longhorns full momentum to complete a wild comeback in overtime.