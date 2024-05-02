Texas Longhorns Transfer Target Reveals Date for Official Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have landed an official visit with a coveted Mountain West transfer.
Former San Jose State cornerback Jay'Vion Cole announced on X (Twitter) that he'll be making a visit to Austin starting today (Thursday) through Saturday, May 4.
"I will be at the University of Texas through this weekend," Cole tweeted.
Cole also announced that he's visiting Auburn from May 7-9. He reportedly will be visiting Michigan State as well.
Here's a look at Cole in icy white Texas threads:
Cole, who began his career at Cal Poly, was an impact player as a true freshman, finishing the season with 15 tackles, four passes defended and four interceptions.
The Oakland native then transferred from to San Jose State last offseason. In his first season with the Spartans and against improved competition, Cole posted 28 tackles, 100 passes defended, three picks, and a sack, and received honorable mention All-Mountain West for his efforts.
He now seems bound to make the jump to the SEC, and would fill a major need for a Texas secondary that's lost Terrance Brooks and Austin Jordan to the transfer portal.