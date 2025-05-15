Texas Longhorns Join Ohio State, Texas A&M as Finalists for 3-Star OT
A coveted three-star offensive tackle prospect recently announced his top five schools and official visit list for the summer, with the Texas Longhorns in the mix of the action.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Arizona native offensive tackle Aaron Thomas has penciled in his top five: the Washington Huskies, Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies and of course the Texas Longhorns.
The No. 7 ranked player out of Arizona has scheduled visits with his top five across the summer months, having visited Washington in late April, Ohio State (May 30-June 1), Florida State June (6-8), Texas June 13-15, and concluding with Texas A&M June (20-22).
Ranked as the No. 48 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting cycle per 247Sports, the 6'7 tackle out of Mountain Pointe High School recently told Will Turboff of Horns 247 about his thoughts surrounding the Texas Longhorns.
"It's because of the culture," he told Turboff. "They've recently had some good O-linemen, so I want to see what their plan would be for me."
Texas had three offensive linemen drafted into the NFL this past April after the 2025 NFL draft, headlined by No. 9 overall pick tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to the New Orleans Saints. And a pair of sixth-round picks, tackle Cameron Williams to the Philadelphia Eagles and guard Hayden Conner to the Arizona Cardinals, who joins former Longhorn offensive tackle Christian Jones, who was selected in the fifth round back in 2024 by the Cardinals.
The 2026 recruiting class for the Longhorns sits at No. 15 and No. 8 in the SEC inOn3's industry rankings. Though far from the No. 1 recruiting class that the Longhorns had in the 2025 cycle, the Longhorns still have seven commits in their 2026 class, making it way too early to project where the Horns will rank in the 2026 recruiting class.
The 2026 class has just one offensive tackle commit, four-star Max Wright, and his headlined by five-star Dia Bell and the recent commitment of five-star cornerback/athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. A good recruitment process with Thomas may add a big option and depth piece to the Longhorns' O-line.