Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Bijan Robinson's Highlight TD Gives Longhorns 7-0 Lead vs. Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns look to keep their Big 12 hopes alive against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in Manhattan.

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns had a week off to think extensively about their 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 22 while simultaneously preparing for a tough road matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

In the middle of arguably the toughest stretch of their season -- which began with OSU, features a hot Kansas State team Saturday and ends with the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12 -- the Longhorns have reason to be seen as the underdog given their performance against the Cowboys.

But the Longhorns have remained competitive in each of their three losses this season, as all have finished within one score or less. Kansas State has been hot as of late. But even the Wildcats have shown some inconsistency at times this year, including two dreadful 10-point offensive outings against Iowa State and Tulane.

Still, there's no denying how dominant the Wildcats looked in their 48-0 demolition of Oklahoma State last week.

The Longhorns will aim to put a stop to this major momentum Saturday in Manhattan.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

holland
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment from 2023 In-State Talent Ron Holland

The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment from Duncanville forward Ron Holland on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian 211
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Wildcats Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's Texas Longhorns-Kansas State Wildcats game.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns 'Focusing on Task at Hand' Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State

While Texas can still make the Big 12 championship game, Steve Sarkisian is making sure the Longhorns focus on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee

FIRST QUARTER

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

holland
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment from 2023 In-State Talent Ron Holland

The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment from Duncanville forward Ron Holland on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian 211
Football

Longhorns vs. Wildcats Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's Texas Longhorns-Kansas State Wildcats game.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns 'Focusing on Task at Hand' Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State

While Texas can still make the Big 12 championship game, Steve Sarkisian is making sure the Longhorns focus on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
DCSF
Football

Defending Deuce: Why Kansas State RB Could Spell Trouble For Texas' Defense

Deuce Vaughn is a human highlight reel ready to unload against Texas.

By Cole Thompson
marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Brace for Season Opening Challenge against UTEP

Texas Longhorns are set to begin the season with a stiff test against UTEP.

By Adam Glick
Bijan Robinson
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 10 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 10 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns’ Arterio Morris Talks His Collegiate ‘Wake-Up Call,' Ongoing Legal Process

Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris has been a topic of controversy headed into his freshman season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Football

Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist

Kelvin Banks Jr. has come in as a freshman and helped solidify the offensive line for Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee