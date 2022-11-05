Live In-Game Updates: Bijan Robinson's Highlight TD Gives Longhorns 7-0 Lead vs. Kansas State

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns had a week off to think extensively about their 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 22 while simultaneously preparing for a tough road matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

In the middle of arguably the toughest stretch of their season -- which began with OSU, features a hot Kansas State team Saturday and ends with the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12 -- the Longhorns have reason to be seen as the underdog given their performance against the Cowboys.

But the Longhorns have remained competitive in each of their three losses this season, as all have finished within one score or less. Kansas State has been hot as of late. But even the Wildcats have shown some inconsistency at times this year, including two dreadful 10-point offensive outings against Iowa State and Tulane.

Still, there's no denying how dominant the Wildcats looked in their 48-0 demolition of Oklahoma State last week.

The Longhorns will aim to put a stop to this major momentum Saturday in Manhattan.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

FIRST QUARTER

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.