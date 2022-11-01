Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have made the cut for the first official College Football Playoff rankings of 2022, coming in at No. 24.

Texas is one of four teams from the Big 12 to make the CFP rankings, joining the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs.

The top four in the rankings includes the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers, who all rank one through four, respectively.

The Longhorns are arguably in the toughest stretch of their season, as they come into Saturday's road matchup with Kansas State after falling 41-34 to Oklahoma State on Oct. 22. Texas will then host TCU on Nov. 12, a team that could very well still be undefeated headed into Austin.

There's an argument for Texas not to be ranked in the CFP's first installment of rankings, as the Longhorns are the only three-loss team in the top 25. However, it's possible that the selection committe took into account the fact that all three of Texas' losses have been by one score or less, including a 20-19 loss to No. 6 Alabama on Sept. 10.

The Longhorns and Wildcats will kickoff on Saturday in Manhattan at 6 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.