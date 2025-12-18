Texas Longhorns Look to Flip Top Recruit from SEC Powerhouse

Early Signing Day for the 2026 cycle just ended, and while there is still a focus on the cycle before the final signing day in the spring, many staffs around the country are already turning their focus to the 2027 recruits.

The Texas Longhorns are no exception. Having become a staple for a top finish in the recruiting cycles, they are already getting a jump on their 2027 prospect board, including a potential flip from their SEC foes, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns are looking to flip Gavin Honore, one of the top wide receivers in the class, from High School powerhouse Mater Dei in Murrieta, CA. While he's locked in with the Bulldogs, Steve Sarkisian hopes to change that.

Flipping Sides

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Longhorns currently have two commits for the 2027 cycle, including the number one receiver in the class, according to Rivals, Easton Royal, and are hoping to pair Honore with him to complete one of the top receiver duos for the cycle. Honore is the number 54 receiver in the class, according to 247Sports, and is labeled as a three-star for the class.

Despite being committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year, he has still shown interest in the Longhorns, even taking a visit to the Forty Acres on November 22 to watch the Longhorns get a 52-37 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Honore spoke highly of his visit, especially about his relationship with receivers coach Chris Jackson.

“The receiver's coach actually went to Mater Dei, so it’s pretty cool that he’s recruiting me,” Honore told On3. “He even said the offense fits me; he thinks I’m a perfect fit in the offense. He said I’d play the DeAndre Moore role in the offense. Just the way Sark runs his offense and the way they pass the ball compared to a lot of other teams in the SEC is impressive in what they can do. Just talking with Jackson at the visit and to connect with him, he’s a Cali guy, and it’s for both of us being from Cali.”

Even though Honore says everything with Georgia still stands, including his commitment to them, a visit to the Forty Acres may have cracked the door for more interest to flood in. With the connection between their youth, Honore and Jackson, the Longhorns have a viable way to try to pry away the 5-foot-10 receiver.

While it's still early in the cycle, Sarkisian is looking to make an early impression on Honore and, hopefully, flip him from their SEC foes.

