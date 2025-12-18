The Player Texas Has Been Waiting for Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns could be one step closer to adding a player that fans have kept a close eye on since the regular season ended.

Per reports from Horns247, Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh is expected to enter the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Gainesville.

The Longhorns recently hired former Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, immediately leading to speculation that Texas would be targeting Baugh soon after. Now, the Longhorns will have to

Texas to Battle Other Elite Programs for Jadan Baugh

Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Multiple reports have indicated that Ohio State and Georgia among others are teams that will target Baugh in the portal. Florida's new head coach Jon Sumrall likely did his best to try and retain him, but Baugh will now be headed elsewhere.

Texas landing him is far from a done deal, but the presence of Juluke certainly gives the Longhorns an edge that other programs won't be able to make up just with NIL money, something that Baugh would certainly be getting from Texas as well should he come to Austin.

Once Juluke was officially hired, Baugh posted the announcement to his Instagram story, causing even hotter speculation that he had his eye on Texas. Now it's up to the Longhorns to secure him with a strong recruiting pitch and a lucrative NIL contract.

Why Jadan Baugh is a Must-Have for Texas Longhorns

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Texas could still get Quintrevion Wisner back for next season but adding a star-studded back like Baugh alongside him would give the Longhorns arguably the top running back duo in the SEC.

Wisner had a few strong moments in 2025 but it was ultimately a major letdown for the Texas running game as a whole, as the Longhorns failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era.

Wisner had 1,064 yards in 2024 but failed to replicate that production this year, as he had just one 100-yard rushing game during the regular season.

Baugh would give Texas a major one-two punch while bringing proven elite production. In two seasons at Florida, he had 353 carries for 1,843 and 15 touchdowns along with 37 catches for 243 yards and three more scores.

In what was likely his final game as a Gator, Baugh finished with a whopping 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over Florida State.

For good measure, he had 27 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown in the upset win over Texas earlier this season. The Longhorns have seen firsthand what Baugh can do, now it's up to them to go get him.