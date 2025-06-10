Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from No. 2 Punter in 2026 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The commitments in the 2026 recruiting class continue to pile up for the Texas Longhorns as of late.
The Longhorns added their third specialist in the class Tuesday, as 2026 punter Mikey Bukauskas announced on social media that he has committed to Texas. This gives the Longhorns their fifth 2026 commit in the last three days after a busy recruiting weekend in Austin.
A five-star punter on Kohl's Kicking and a three-star on 247Sports, Bukauskas, a Prosper (TX) native, is the No. 2 overall punter in the class. He also received offers from programs like SMU, Clemson, UConn, North Texas, Southern Mississippi and more.
Bukauskas' commitment comes after Texas started the weekend with a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon on Saturday followed by commitments on Sunday from three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown and three-star kicker Jake Collett. Texas then landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells on Monday.
These five will join a Texas 2026 class that also features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. along with three stars like offensive tackle Max Wright, offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, safety Yaheim Riley, receiver Chris Stewart and cornerback Hayward Howard Jr.
According to the scouting report from Kohl's Kicking, Bukauskas has major upside. The site has him ranked as a five-star prospect at both kicker and punter.
"Bukauskas dominated at the 2025 Kohl's Texas Spring Showcase," Kohl's Kicking wrote. "He produced one of the top chart sessions nationwide this spring. ... He has Power 4 frame and leg strength. One of the top Punt/KO guys in his class. Bukauskas competed at the 2024 Kohl's Western Winter Showcase. He has continued to refine his ball striking and he had another strong showing at the event. ... He has a D1 frame and potential."
This offseason, the Longhorns lost punters Michael Kern and Ian Ratliff to the transfer portal while bringing in Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester.