Texas Longhorns Pick Up Four Commits After Official Visit Weekend; Who's Next?
The Texas Longhorns hosted their second big weekend of official visitors, and after entering the month of June as a team that was listed as needing "momentum" on the recruiting trail. They seemingly found it this past weekend.
The Longhorns picked up four commitments during and after the visits, which has seen their rise up the rankings to the No. 16 ranked class with 12 commits. Yet, the big weekend could just be the beginning of a hot streak for Texas on the recruiting trail, as they over the coming weeks they could pick up even more.
Here is a list of five prospects, who we believe could very be the next prospects to commit to the Longhorns.
Chace Calicut
One of many in-state prospects who find themselves on this list of potential next commits for the Longhorns. Calicut is a four-star safety who, while he has yet to set an official decision date, could be soon to pop.
He has already taken three official visits this summer, with Ole Miss, Washington, and Georgia being the three schools. That now leaves Michigan and Texas as the only other schools set to host the 6-foot-3 and 190-pound defensive back.
The Longhorns have been viewed as the favorite to land the North Shore High School product. Currently, 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs holds a crystal ball for the Longhorns to land Calicut. While no decision date has been set with his official visits almost done, he could decide sooner rather than later.
Felix Ojo
Another high-profile in-state target for Texas is the five-star offensive tackle. As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Ojo has canceled his official visit to Oklahoma as he mentioned that it is "not needed."
The 6-foot-6 and 275-pounder also told Fawcett that his decision is coming "a lot sooner than later." Fresh off an official visit to Michigan this past weekend, he is set to have his last one be to the Longhorns this weekend.
Like Calicut, no decision date has been set, but his canceling his previously scheduled final official visit makes it seem like the timeline toward a decision is picking up.
John Turntine III
From one highly-ranked offensive tackle to the next. Turntine has two more official visits left, one of those - the last one - being to Austin on June 20th.
The five-star North Crowley product is predicted to commit to Texas by 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs. He is listed as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings, and while some may wonder if he and Ojo would commit to the Longhorns. It could become a competition to see who pulls the trigger on a commitment first.
Texas would certainly take both in this class. It was not long ago that offensive line coach Kyle Flood signed an offensive line class that included Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams.
Jamarion Carlton
The Temple, Texas, native is fresh off an official visit to Austin this past weekend. It came just six days before he will visit the Texas A&M Aggies on the 12th, before he wraps up his visits with a trip to Baylor.
He just recently named a final five schools list of Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas Tech, and Baylor. He will announce his official decision on July 10th, and is currently predicted by three 247Sports analysts to land with the Longhorns. Meanwhile, one predicts him to land at Texas A&M.
Lamar Brown
The nation's No. 8 prospect in the 2026 class is considered the top two-way player this cycle. He projects to the college level on both the offensive and defensive line, and depending on what school he chooses, he will play either of those positions.
Right now, it seems the Longhorns are looking to have play along the defensive line. Edge coach LaAllan Clark has been leading the recruitment for Texas following his hiring on staff in Austin. He is also set to commit on July 10th, and just visited Austin this past weekend.
He will now go to College Station to visit the Aggies before wrapping up his visits with one to his in-state LSU Tigers.
Of the names on this list, Brown looks most likely to end up elsewhere. But considering the Longhorns have seemingly surged in his recruitment since Clark's visit to Brown this spring, they should not be counted out.