Texas Longhorns Land Former USC Trojans WR Commit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to reel in commitments for the 2026 recruiting class at the end of what was a busy weekend on the Forty Acres.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown has committed to Texas after wrapping up his official visit to Austin. A former USC Trojans commit, Brown is a product of Waxahachie (TX) south of the Dallas area.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Brown, who stands at 6-0, 190 pounds, is the No. 72 overall player in Texas for the 2026 class and the No. 84 receiver in the country.
Brown originally committed to USC on April 2 before decommiting on May 9. He still has upcoming official visits with Notre Dame (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20).
Brown also received offers from programs like Miami, Kansas State, BYU, Colorado, Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas and many more.
This past season, he had 54 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 15 carries for 138 yards and two more scores.
Brown is the third 2026 commit for Texas this weekend, joining five-star kicker Jake Collett and four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon.
Overall, Brown is the 11th commit in the cycle for the Longhorns along with five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and long snapper Trott O'Neal along with three stars like receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive tackle Max Wright, offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and safety Yaheim Riley.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brown could end up being a "valuable piece" to a Power 4 team, which now figures to be Texas if he stays committed up until signing day.
"Dangerous if allowed a clean release and a runway, including targets in the screen and jet/fly games," Brooks wrote. "Encouraging multi-position, multi-phase participation vs. strong high school competition. Seam ripper and slot fade threat with open-field speed to go run it down when needed. Projects to the P4 level as a valuable piece to the receiver room."
The Longhorns will look to add more commits in the coming months as the season opener against Ohio State on Aug. 30 approaches.