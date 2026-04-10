Texas Longhorns Land Massive Recruiting Prediction for Elite CB

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of spring practice, but head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff remain hot on the recruiting trail.

The Longhorns already have the No. 12 class in the 2027 cycle, but they are far from finished with bringing in new talent.

In fact, one of the top defensive backs in next year's recruiting class was recently projected to end up on the 40 Acres.

Four-Star 2027 Cornerback Montre Jackson Predicted to Sign With Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2027 four-star cornerback Montre Jackson received an 'expert prediction' from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman saying he would land in Austin next season.

Take a look:

Rivals' @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Texas to land 4-star CB Montre Jackson 🤘



View: https://t.co/vGBQ9KUxmJ pic.twitter.com/cMQ4BMgboJ — Rivals (@Rivals) April 9, 2026

Spiegelman rated his confidence in this at just 60%, but his belief is backed-up by 247Sports' listing of Texas as a 'warmer' destination for Jackson.

Jackson would be the second defensive back in Texas' 2027 class, joining Manvel's Karnell James.

The 6'0, 180 lb corner out of Garland, Texas' Lakeview Centennial is known chiefly for his speed, which he showed on the field and on the track. He placed third in the UIL 6A Regional as a sophomore in the 200 meter dash and ran a 10.9 100 meter in February of this year.

That speed will allow him to play the wide side of the defense on an island and helps him track receivers across the field.

He lacks on-ball production but that is largely a result of passers being afraid to throw to his side.

He is continuing to grow in the finer aspects of coverage but is already showing flashes of playing through the catch-point and high-level hand usage.

He is embracing his projection to Texas, as evidenced by his recent posts on X.

Take a look:

Texas still has to fend off Ole Miss, who also received a 'warmer' label, Texas Tech and SMU, the latter of whom both were said to be 'warm' spots for Jackson.

New defensive coordiantor Will Muschamp should be working hard to bring in Jackson, given that his scheme will likely rely on nickel packages, meaning a fifth defensive back will be on the field.

Jackson has the athletic tools to play at the next level and has another season at Lakeview Centennial to further refine his skills. Once he does, he should be able to find a nice home in Austin.

While the Longhorns remain concentrated on 2026, it is good to see Sarkisian and Muschamp protect the future as well.