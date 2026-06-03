Texas DC Will Muschamp Had A Strong Message to Players in Return With Longhorns

All of the eyes in the college football world have their sights set on the Texas Longhorns, and for good reason. This program has plenty of headlines that will keep folks talking all season long. From a legacy-name quarterback looking to leave his mark at the college level to a pass rusher who could see himself as one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, this program has it all.

The Longhorns also made a hire on the coaching staff that may have raised a few eyebrows. Head coach Steve Sarkisian brought in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Once upon a time, former head coach Mack Brown made Muschamp the head coach-in-waiting for the Longhorns. However, the wait was too much for Muschamp, as the now defensive coordinator took the head coaching role with the Florida Gators back in 2011.

The past is the past, and now, Muschamp is back on the sidelines in Austin. Recently, the Longhorns' defensive coordinator spoke with Chris Low of On3 about the expectations for his unit this season.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive analyst Will Muschamp reacts before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Elite, consistent production. Period. End of sentence. Then I followed it up with, ‘I don’t really care how much NIL money you got. I care how you practice every day and how you produce every day. Every decision we make is about winning,” Muschamp explained when talking about expectations for players in his first season back in Austin.

If Longhorns fans remember correctly, Muschamp can be quite fiery on the sidelines during a game. Honestly, if my team had a defensive coordinator who wasn't running down the sidelines with their hair on fire, I would be worried. For Muschamp, he doesn't have to be reminded of the expectations at Texas. The former head coach-in-waiting also knows he has the toys on this defense to have an incredible season.

Starts Up Front

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There should be no argument that Muschamp's greatest weapon is defensive end, Colin Simmons. Simmons led the SEC in sacks last season with 12. The conversation about this defense starts and ends with Simmons, who is every bit of the player Muschamp is looking for. Round two with Muschamp is underway.

Will this unit find the same success as they did during his first stint? The time for talking is almost done. Muschamp and his defense will be out to prove that no one messes with Texas.

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