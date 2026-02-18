How Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Compares to Other NFL Draft Prospects

Size. Speed. Versatility. Production. These are some of the hallmark traits of successful linebackers, and Texas Longhorns star Anthony Hill Jr. fits these attributes well. As a former five-star recruit, Hill delivered on high expectations and is preparing for a professional career after three seasons in Austin, Texas.

Where does the Longhorns linebacker project among other defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and does he have the billing to become an NFL starter? As the league begins to prioritize linebacker play again, Hill could be a coveted name.

How Does Anthony Hill Jr. Compare to Other LB Prospects?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Hill was a stat-sheet stuffer in 2025. He recorded 69 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and forced three fumbles as a junior. However, his 2024 season was even stronger: 113 tackles, SEC-high 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pick and an SEC-high four forced fumbles.

He was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2024 and 2025, as well as being recognized as a second-team All-American. He was also a standout out of the gate, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2023 while competing in the Big 12.

The versatility to impact the game in multiple ways is one of Hill’s best traits. Operating as a true middle-of-the-field linebacker or weakside linebacker, his athletic traits are something teams will be willing to bet on. He has range and short-area quickness, making him a potential game-wrecker.

Hill is an experienced player for his age. He has nearly 2,000 defensive snaps, including postseason runs in 2023 and 2024. He also recorded a near-elite PFF tackling grade (88.8) in 2025 and had his second consecutive season with a run defense grade over 79.0. He has over 100 career run stops, a product of his athleticism and range.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, he will likely be limited to a weakside linebacker role in the NFL. Listed at 6’3” and 238 pounds, Hill has the necessary size to play off the ball at the next level. Some of the concerns include play strength, his ability to play through traffic and be aggressive with blockers.

Hill has the time to improve upon this, though. He turned 21 in February and won’t be 22 until the day of Super Bowl LXI. He fits well into his frame, and he just needs to apply his athletic traits to be more aggressive against hard-nosed running games, which are beginning to proliferate around the NFL.

As well, there are some concerns about Hill’s instincts in coverage. While he is very fast, he shows some issues with fluidity. He has just four career passes defended and has never recorded a PFF coverage grade above 70.

Among off-ball linebackers, Hill is a fan favorite. His draft slot could be dependent on which team thinks they could develop the green linebacker into a game-changer. Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles from Ohio State and C.J. Allen from Georgia will likely be the first players off the board, but Hill could follow suit soon after.

Anthony Hill Jr.’s NFL Draft Projection

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr (0) tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Given his age and development, Hill has a wide range of outcomes in the 2026 NFL draft. He is currently listed as the No. 3 linebacker and 40th among all players on the 2026 Consensus Big Board.

Both PFF’s Trevor Sikkema and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. have Hill listed as the LB4, while Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him fifth behind Cincinnati’s Jake Golday. He is ranked 40th overall by PFF and 53rd by The Athletic.

Hill is currently projected to be a Day 2 pick, potentially being selected in the second round. He went 46th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a three-round mock by Gordon McGuinness of PFF. In another mock draft, Hill was selected 59th by the Minnesota Vikings in a three-round mock from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

Some other teams that could explore linebacker help in the second round include the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers. The Washington Commanders could also be a fit as a team aiming to get younger on defense, though they do not have a second-rounder. Chicago and Buffalo are some playoff teams that could upgrade based on how free agency plays out.