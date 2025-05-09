Texas Longhorns LB invited to Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp
After the dust settled following the 2025 NFL Draft, 12 Texas Longhorns heard their name called over the three-day event.
However, for Longhorn linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr., the call never arrived, and he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But the dream of playing at the next level in the NFL is still alive for Blackwell as the Texas linebacker received an invitation to Rookie Minicamp from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Blackwell was a four-star recruit out of Martin High School in Arlington, TX, according to 247 Sports. He played all four collegiate seasons with the Longhorns, mostly as a rotational linebacker and on special teams.
His most productive season would be as a senior, compiling 30 total tackles, 17 solo. And two four-tackle games against the Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners, aiding the Longhorns to a second consecutive College Football Playoff Semifinal.
In total, Blackwell notched 65 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two pass deflections, and a lone fumble recovery across his four years. And was a part of the return to success for the Longhorns with two back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinal appearances, a victory in the 2025 Peach Bowl, and a Big-12 championship in 2023, all in his tenure donning a burnt orange and white jersey.
An opportunity with the Steelers will give Blackwell the chance to compete with the two other linebackers the Steelers drafted. Battling with Ohio State Buckeye Jack Sawyer, who was taken in the fourth round, and Carson Bruener, who was taken in the seventh round out of Washington. And against another invitee to the Steelers Rookie Minicamp, Bam Brima out of Keiser University.
In a Steelers' linebacking corps that, outside of its first level, of All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Pro-Bowler Patrick Queen, and former third-round pick Peyton Wilson who in his rookie season heavily contributed to the Steelers, with 72 tackles, 47 of them solo and three tackles for loss.
Could use a bit more depth at the three linebacker positions, who, in their 3-4 defense, have their outside linebackers rushing the passer most of the time, a role Blackwell could slide into given an opportunity.