How No. 2 Texas Longhorns Baseball Earned Their Critical Series Win vs. No. 4 Auburn

At the start of the series and even a little bit on Saturday, it looked like the No. 2 Texas Longhorns appeared to have met their match in the No. 5 Auburn Tigers.

Texas, facing its highest-ranked opponent of the season to this point, needed all hands on deck to secure its second Southeastern Conference series of the year. While Sunday starter Dylan Volantis is missed coming out of the bullpen, his ability to secure series as the Sunday starter has counterbalanced the pen woes for the most part.

But it wasn’t Volantis that led Texas to victory in the series clincher. Compared to the previous two nights, the Longhorns jumped up to an early lead, and the bullpen dominated down the stretch to maintain the victory, Texas’ shutout Aubrun, 5-0 on Sunday .

Borba Drives The Longhorns to Victory

Texas junior first baseman Casey Borba celebrates a home run against the Texas State Bobcats on Mar. 11, 2026, at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Texas first basemen Casey Borba has been a surprise in his junior season in Austin. After switching from third to first base has settled in nicely defensively. But Borba has been the most impressive at the plate and is on pace to have his best statistical year.

It came up in the series finale when Texas needed him to get some offense going early on Sunday.

Against the Tigers, Borba had his best game of the series on Sunday, firing a two-run homer in the top of the second inning to give the Longhorns a 2-0 advantage. Borba capped the Longhorns' scoring in the fifth inning, grounding out but still driving in Jayden Duplantier for the fifth and final run.

The Longhorns two hole hitter, catcher Carson Tinney, found his second back-to-back multi-hit performance against Auburn. Tinney tattooed two runs between Borba’s in the top of the fourth inning, firing a two-run single toward right.

Despite being the recipient of a shallow line drive to centerfield, unable to reel in the game-deciding single in time . Robbins, though did not let his lapse on Friday dictate the rest of the series.

Robbins slammed a pair of home runs on Friday and was the only offensive threat against Auburn pitcher Jake Marciano. On the weekend, Robbins continued his hitting prowess, going 2-5 on Saturday and 2-4 on Sunday at the plate.

The Longhorns bats performed as expected, jumping up to early leads throughout the series before faulty pitching allowed Auburn to catch up late. In Texas' first real test of the season, facing its most potent starting rotation yet, the bats lived up to the hype.

Texas will face the Houston Cougars at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park in Houston, Texas.