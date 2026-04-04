Texas Longhorns LB Rasheem Biles Lands Major NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are set to have a star-studded roster later this fall as the program aims to win a national championship.

As a result, multiple players have presented with some notable NIL opportunites -- and it's not just quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Now, another new Longhorn has taken a big step into the NIL space ahead of his first season at Texas.

Texas LB Rasheem Biles Makes NIL Move

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles has landed an NIL deal with the Panini America memorabilia brand. He joins Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver and USC running back Waymond Jordan as two other players that have also secured a deal with Panini.

Manning also had an NIL deal with Panini in July 2023.

Biles currently has a $595,000 NIL Valuation, per On3's ratings. For perspective, Manning's NIL Valuation currently sits at $5.4 million.

It's likely that this NIL move is just the start for Biles. Once he starts making an impact on the Texas defense this fall, expect more partnerships to start rolling in.

Biles, a native of Columbus, Ohio, played three seasons with the Pitt Panthers before transferring to Texas this offseason. He saved his best year at Pitt for last, finishing the 2025 season with 100 total tackles (39 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Biles is one of just a few new faces in the Texas linebacker room for the 2026 season. The Longhorns saw the departure of Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefua before bringing in Biles along with Akron linebacker Markus Boswell and Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer.

The Longhorns also welcomed true freshman linebacker Tyler Atkinson to campus this offseason.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has praised Biles during spring ball.

"I think that Raheem Biles has been a guy that his exuded all of the player at linebacker," Sarkisian said. "I thought I had an idea we were going to get a flashy player. He had three pick sixes in his career at linebacker. He's very good pass rusher, he's physical, he's smart."

Under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the Longhorns will need their linebackers to play at an elite level if the team wants to win a national title in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.