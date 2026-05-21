Texas Longhorns RB Hollywood Smothers Lands Multi-Year NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are no stranger to being at the center of the NIL world in college football, and many of the team's best players are making sure to take advantage.

Texas has some of the biggest names in the sport on the 2026 roster, highlighted by quarterback Arch Manning, wide receiver Cam Coleman and edge rusher Colin Simmons, all of whom have made some major moves on the NIL front during their college careers.

Now, another notable member of the Texas roster is doing the same as he prepares for his first season with the Longhorns.

Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Inks 6-Figure NIL Deal

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Per On3's Pete Nakos, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers has landed a six-figure, multi-year NIL Deal with Fiterman Sports, a sports memorabilia business based out of Houston.

With the deal, Smothers will now participate in meet-and-greets with fans along with signing autographs and memorabilia.

This marks a big financial opportunity for Smothers, who is also set to make an undisclosed amount of money from the team as well after arriving to Texas from NC State via the transfer portal this offseason.

Hollywood Smothers NIL Valuation

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to On3, Smothers has an estimated NIL valuation of $528,000.

Smothers will of course be looking to make his way to the NFL, but if that doesn't work out due to injuries or other factors, setting himself up financially while at Texas is the smart route to take in order to give himself security for the future.

Smothers is entering his fourth season of college football after spending one year at Oklahoma and two at NC State. A Charlotte, N.C. native, he decided to leave his home state and join the Longhorns despite originally committing to Alabama out of the portal in January.

Considering that the Longhorns had already landed their projected starting running back in Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown early in the portal process, Smothers' arrival to Texas came as somewhat of a surprise to both fans and even head coach Steve Sarkisian himself. Sarkisian admitted that he didn't expect the team to land two starting-caliber running backs, but the Longhorns will now have a much stronger backfield than last season.

In 2025 at NC State, Smothers posted 160 carries for 939 yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 catches for 189 yards and one score through the air.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.