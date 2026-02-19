Texas Longhorns Looking to Flip Alabama 4-Star Commit

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of the offseason but the work on the high school recruiting trail never slows down.

Texas has been busy locking down official visit dates with multiple 2027 recruits for later this summer, as Steve Sarkisian and staff will be aiming to make more additions to what's turning into a talented class for the Longhorns.

But among these recruits that are set to visit Austin, there's certainly one that stands out from the rest.

Texas Set to Host Alabama 4-Star Edge Commit

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per reports from Rivals, the Longhorns have scheduled an official visit with Alabama four-star edge rusher commit Jabarrius Garror, as he's set to make a trip to the Forty Acres this summer during the weekend of June 12.

A product of Vigor High School in Mobile, AL., Garror is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Alabama and the No. 13 edge rusher in the 2027 class.

He's received offers from programs like Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Vanderbilt and many more.

The Longhorns will now have a shot at potentially pulling him away from Alabama, but the competition is tough. Garror is also set to take official visits with Auburn (May 29), Texas A&M (June 5) and Alabama (June 18) in the coming months.

Why Flipping Jabarrius Garror Would Be Huge for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Longhorns manage to flip Garror, it would certainly be impressive when considering how long he's been committed to his home state team of Alabama. He first announced his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide in July 2024 and could be approaching two years of being committed to Alabama if he doesn't flip to a new program at some point this summer.

Garror's stats also certainly fly off the page. In 2024, he was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association 5A Lineman of the Year when he finished the season with 104 total tackles, a whopping 56 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

He followed this up this past season with similar production, tallying 106 total tackles (32.5 for loss), 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

In the 2027 class, the Longhorns have already landed commitments from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and three-star edge rusher Cam Hall along with three-star players like quarterback Ty Knutson, tight end JT Geraci, linebacker Cade Haug and cornerback Karnell James.