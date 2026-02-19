Texas Longhorns in Contention to Flip Miami WR Commit

With the transfer portal dust mostly settled, recent headlines surrounding the Texas Longhorns have been focused on the team continuing to build its 2027 recruiting class.

The Longhorns have been busy scheduling multiple official visits for later this summer with eyes on potentially flipping some talented recruits.

Though Texas has already landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal in 2027, the Longhorns are eyeing a potential flip of another elite pass-catcher later in this recruiting cycle.

Texas Longhorns Land Visit With Miami WR Commit

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from Rivals, the Longhorns have scheduled an official visit with Miami Hurricanes wide receiver commit Ah'Mari Stevens this summer, as he will be making the trip to Austin on June 19.

This date is notable, as it comes after his official visit with Miami on May 29. The Longhorns will get a chance at making one of the final impressions, though Stevens also recently announced a group of five finalists that includes Texas, Miami, LSU, Georgia and Tennessee.

Landing this official visit puts the Longhorns back in contention for Stevens, who had Texas as one of his

That said, there's no guarantee Stevens will flip to Texas. After all, Stevens is a product of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood, FL. and would be able to stay close to home while being a part of a Miami team that is once again a championship-level program.

Stevens is the No. 25 overall player in the state of Florida and is the No. 31 wide receiver in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Stevens has already taken multiple unofficial visits to Miami, which landed his commitment on Jan. 13, 2025. He's also taken two unofficial visits to Florida State.

Other programs that have offered Stevens include Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Auburn, NC State, Pitt, South Florida, West Virginia, Tulane and many more. Expect this list to grow as the recruiting cycle treads on.

Stevens isn't the only committed wide receiver that Texas will be looking to flip. The Longhorns are also hosting Vanderbilt three-star wide receiver commit Jeremiah Douglas for an official visit on June 5.

The Longhorns already have the aforementioned Royal in their 2027 class, but have yet to land another wide receiver. If Stevens joins this group, he would immediately become one of the best commitments for Texas in this cycle.

Texas has also landed 2027 commitments from three-star players like edge rusher Cam Hall, quarterback Ty Knutson, tight end JT Geraci, linebacker Cade Haug and cornerback Karnell James.