Texas Longhorns Schedule Visit With Vanderbilt WR Commit

The Texas Longhorns wasted no time making headlines to begin the offseason by putting together a talented transfer portal class that featured some major names.

Much of the dust has settled when it comes to Texas' portal signings. Barring a late depth addition, the Longhorns are pretty much set on that front.

But the coaching staff's high school recruiting pursuits never stop, which even includes potentially flipping a 2027 commit from a fellow SEC program.

Texas Lands Visit With Vanderbilt WR Commit

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt three-star wide receiver commit Jeremiah Douglas announced on social media that will be taking an official visit to Texas this summer from June 5-7.

An in-state product of Crandall High School southeast of the Dallas area, Douglas committed to Vanderbilt on Dec. 2 but is clearly open to hearing from other programs.

The Longhorns offered him on May 2 of last year, throwing their name in the ring alongside other SEC teams.

Douglas has also received offers from teams like Kentucky, USC, Texas A&M, BYU, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Houston, Mississippi State, Baylor, Arizona State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, TCU, North Texas and many more.

Douglas is the No. 54 overall player in the state of Texas and the No. 52 wide receiver in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

There is still a long way to go in Douglas' recruiting journey, but if he were to flip to Texas at some point down the line, he would be joining a class that's added some new faces as of late.

Texas has already landed commitments from players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with three-stars like edge rusher Cameron Hall, quarterback Ty Knutson, tight end JT Geraci, linebacker Cade Haug and cornerback Karnell James.

With much of the portal work done for Texas, expect the Longhorns to continue adding to their 2027 class as the offseason rolls on.

As far as the 2026 recruiting class goes, Texas is bringing in some talented wide receivers in for next season. This is highlighted by five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop, who is likely to play on offense, along with three-stars like Kohen Brown and Chris Stewart.

Adding Douglas to this mix would give the Longhorns some solid pieces to build around in the receiving corps moving forward, though it could still be a few years before fans see the overall impact of this on the offense.