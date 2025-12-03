Texas Longhorns Lose Commitment Flip to North Carolina, Bill Belichick

The Texas Longhorns have lost a commitment during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas four-star defensive lineman commit Vodney Cleveland has flipped to the North Carolina Tar Heels, joining head coach Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill.

Cleveland had been committed to Texas since June 21 but won't be heading to Austin after all.

Texas Longhorns defensive line commit Vodney Cleveland flips to North Carolina | Texas Longhorns on SI

Cleveland had originally picked the Longhorns over Miami, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama, making it a big steal for Texas' defensive line coach Kenny Baker, as Cleveland is ranked as a top-10 recruit in the state of Alabama. He was also committed to Alabama at one point before choosing Texas, and then now UNC.

At 6-3, 305 pounds, the defensive lineman could have stayed in-state in Alabama, as his uncle played for Auburn, but he'll now head to the east coast and play for a legendary head coach that will need all the help he can get after a brutal first season at the helm.

Cleveland had been committed to Alabama since the beginning of his sophomore season, and had recently taken official visits to the other schools on his list before ultimately deciding the Longhorns would be where he wants to go.

At the time of his commitment to Texas, Cleveland was the third defensive line commit of the 2026 cycle for Steve Sarkisian and Kenny Baker, joining Dylan Berrymon and Corey Wells. He was the highest-ranked of the three commits for that position group, but now won't be heading to Austin.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they still are loaded with an elite 2026 class, headlined by standout players on both sides of the ball.

Some of these were recent additions, including the flip of four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton from the Baylor Bears. Texas also has five-star signees like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., linebacker Tyler Atkinson and many more that have already put pen to paper.

Missing out on Cleveland certainly stings, but that's the reality for every program in this day and age of recruiting. After all, the Longhorns will be getting their own fair share of flip commitments as well, something they've already done over the past few weeks leading up to Early Signing Day.